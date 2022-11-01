During day, occupiers killed 3 civilians in Donetsk region, body of 1 civilian killed during the occupation was discovered - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

The occupying forces of the Russian Federation killed 3 civilians in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.

"On October 31, it became known about 3 civilians in the Donetsk region were killed by Russians - 2 in Bakhmut and 1 in Kurakhovo.

In addition, law enforcement officers discovered the body of 1 civilian who died during the occupation — in Rubtsi.

3 more people were injured yesterday," the message reads.

It is noted that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

