Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 72,470 people (+650 per day), 257 helicopters, 2,698 tanks, 1,730 artillery systems, 5,501 armored vehicles
The Russian occupiers, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of November 1, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 72,470.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
"Good day, once again more than 600 Russian occupiers have been liquidated. The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Avdiivka and Bakhmut directions," the message reads.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 01/11 are approximately:
- personnel - about 72,470 (+650) people were eliminated,
- tanks - 2698 (+12) units,
- armored combat vehicles - 5501 (+16) units,
- artillery systems - 1730 (+2) units,
- MLRS - 383 (+0) units,
- air defense equipment - 197 (+0) units,
- aircraft - 276 (+1) units,
- helicopters - 257 (+4) units,
- UAV of the operational-tactical level - 1415 (+2),
- cruise missiles - 397 (+45),
- ships/boats - 16 (+0) units,
- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4143 (+15) units,
- special equipment - 154 (+0).
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password