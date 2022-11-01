Russian Federation has transferred fighters capable of carrying "Kinjal" to Belarus to send message to West - British intelligence

British intelligence believes that Russia has flown fighter interceptors capable of carrying "Kinjal" missiles into the territory of Belarus to send a message to the West and present Belarus as increasingly involved in the war.

This is stated in the intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defense on Tuesday, Censor.NET reports.

"Images showed that two MiG-31K interceptors were almost certainly parked at the Belarusian airfield at Machulyshchi on October 17, with a large container stored next to them in a protective earthen embankment. It is likely that the container is connected to the AS-24 KILLJOY air-launched ballistic missile (the Kinjal missile. - Ed.), a large-sized munition for which the MiG-31K variant is adapted for transportation," the review says.

It is noted that Russia adopted "Kinjals" into service since 2018, but they were not used in Belarus before.

"Russia has occasionally launched these weapons during the war in Ukraine, but its stockpile is likely very limited. It continues to use advanced long-range munitions against targets of limited operational importance. With a range of more than 2,000 km, the deployment of "Kinjals" in Belarus gives Russia a small additional advantage in terms of hitting additional targets on the territory of Ukraine. Most likely, she deployed the missiles mainly to send a message to the West and present Belarus as increasingly involved in the war," British intelligence believes.

