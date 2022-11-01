Ruscists began to take children from Melitopol to Russia, - Mayor Fedorov

The occupiers in Melitopol have declared a holiday and are taking Ukrainian children to different regions of Russia.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to UNIAN, this was stated by the Mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov.

"Unfortunately, today the Rashists are committing real terror on the territory of Melitopol, starting with the fact that they abuse our children: since yesterday in Melitopol, the Rashists have announced holidays and are trying to take our children to Crimea, Krasnodar, or other regions of the Russian Federation. They have already used this practice in other captured territories, for example, they took 300 children from Enerhodar, Kamianka, and to date have not returned them, but only came to their parents for winter things," the mayor said.

According to Fedorov, military censorship is massively introduced in the city: if the occupiers previously restricted the use of the Ukrainian Internet, mobile communications, television, and radio broadcasting, now they are already prohibiting the use of Ukrainian public and messenger channels in mobile phones.

Read more: Ruscists in occupied Kherson Region are creating conditions unsuitable for civilian population to live in, - General Staff

"They just stop people on the streets and if they find Ukrainian content, they issue a fine, if it happens again, they will take them to preventive talks or to the commandant's office or their military units as prisoners," added the mayor of Melitopol.

Fedorov noted that the operational situation in the city is only getting worse because the Ruscists have identified the temporarily occupied Melitopol as their administrative and logistical center.

"Since yesterday, we have seen that at one of the captured enterprises they are making concrete bunkers and they are doing it precisely to "defend" our city, which they captured 8 months ago. The significance of Melitopol for the occupiers is greater today also because it is from the suburbs of the Melitopol district that Zaporizhzhia is being bombarded," he said.