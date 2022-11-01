Pentagon does not confirm information of Defence Intelligence that Iran will provide Russian Federation with ballistic missiles

The Pentagon has not yet confirmed the statement of the head of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, that Iran will provide Russia with short-range ballistic missiles in the near future.

This was reported at a briefing by a senior official of the US Ministry of Defense.

According to him, the Pentagon saw reports in the press that Iranian missiles were supposed to be sent to Russia in November so that the invaders could use them against Ukraine.

He noted that Washington does not yet have any information that can be provided on this matter.

Earlier, Budanov said that Russia will use Iran's short-range ballistic missiles (SRBM) - Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar SRBM - against Ukraine in November, these missiles are capable of hitting targets at a distance of 300-700 km.

