Ukraine will receive 8 NASAMS air defense systems from USA, - Pentagon

The USA will transfer eight NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine.

This was reported in the Pentagon, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that two systems will be deployed in Ukraine shortly. Six more will be provided later.

"The US has transferred eight NASAMS and the corresponding ammunition to them, two of these systems will be in Ukraine soon, and six more will be provided later. We have also committed to providing counter-drone capabilities, including the VAMPIRE system," the Pentagon official said.

At the same time, it is noted that Ukraine will also receive air defense systems from other countries.

"Germany agreed to provide four IRIS-T systems. They were used extremely well in Ukraine. Spain responded to the call to provide the HAWK air defense system. Several countries also provided ammunition for NASAMS," the US Department of Defense added.

