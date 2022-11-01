In Russia, autumn draft for army has begun - it is planned to draft 120,000 people

After the end of the mobilization in Russia, the autumn draft for the army began on November 1.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

It is planned to conscript 120,000 people into the army - immediately after the official end of mobilization, where 300,000 were planned to be conscripted.

The General Staff of Russia announced the day before that citizens called up for military service will not be sent to the occupied regions of Ukraine.

However, there are no legal grounds for this, the regulation on the procedure for military service allows conscripts to be sent to the conflict zone four months after being drafted.

Analysts of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in a report on October 30 assumed that conscripts of the autumn draft will be sent to war in Ukraine already in the spring. In addition, they can be mobilized into the army after the end of the mandatory service, if the mobilization is announced again or extended.