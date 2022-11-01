India does not have "any moral conflict" in buying Russian oil - Minister Puri

Indian Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said he has "absolutely" no moral conflict over buying Russian fuel amid Moscow’s brutal war in Ukraine.

"Absolutely none. There is no conflict. We have an obligation to our consumers... We have 1.34 billion people and we have to provide them with energy," he said.

On the proposed cap on Russian oil put forward by the G7, Puri said India would consider it and respond "according to its highest national interests". He added that India does not feel any pressure in this regard.

India's imports of Russian oil accounted for 0.2% of total imports at the end of March, Puri said. Reuters reports that it rose to a record high of 23% in September. In September, the US held talks with Delhi to review its dependence on Russian weapons and energy, as Ukraine's western allies made efforts to diversify their energy supply to move away from Russian oil.

