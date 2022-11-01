An air alert is announced throughout Ukraine for appearance of strategic aircraft or missile carriers, - Ihnat

An air alert is declared throughout Ukraine in the event of the appearance of strategic aircraft or missile carriers in the sky, or when data is received about the possible use of missiles from the waters of the seas.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat at a briefing today, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, air strikes do not always result in any damage.

"The air alert is announced to prevent the consequences that may result from the task of strikes. Strategic aircraft such as Tu-160, and Tu-95, which appeared literally a day ago in the sky, can strike, accordingly, an air alert will be announced throughout Ukraine," he said.

Ihnat noted that an alarm is declared in Ukraine if aircraft carriers of such missiles as "Kinjal" are detected.

The alarm signal is also activated when there is information about the use of Kalibr missiles from the waters of the Black and Azov seas.

"This signal is not always accompanied by missile launches. That's why we need to be understanding here," he added.

