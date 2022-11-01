"Kinjals" near Minsk do not pose additional threat to Ukraine, it is for Europe, - Ihnat

Russia’s placement of "Kinjal" missiles in Belarus does not pose an additional threat to Ukraine, rather it is a desire to make an impression on Europe.

As Censor.NET informs, this was said by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat at a briefing.

Ihnat was asked how the appearance of Russian "Kinjal" missiles in Belarus, which British intelligence reported on November 1, could affect the situation in the Ukrainian skies.

"There is no way. It can be affected by a decrease in the number of these "Kinjals" or their complete absence," answered the Air Force spokesman

He explained that "Kinjal" missiles fly at a distance of up to 1,000 km and are launched from an aircraft, usually from a MiG-31K, so they equally threaten Ukraine regardless of where the missiles are stored or where the aircraft is in Crimea. in Russia or Belarus.

Read more: An air alert is announced throughout Ukraine for appearance of strategic aircraft or missile carriers, - Ihnat

"Staying on the territory of Belarus is more of a threat, not so much to Ukraine, as rattling these weapons against Western countries, Europe," Ihnat said.