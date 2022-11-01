Zelensky and Macron discussed strengthening defense capabilities and restoring energy infrastructure
President Volodymyr Zelensky held a telephone conversation with French leader Emmanuel Macron.
The head of state announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.
"Extremely important and productive conversation with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron. Concrete decisions to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities. Concrete initiatives to restore the destroyed energy infrastructure. Thank you, my friend, for your unwavering support," the message reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password