Zelensky and Macron discussed strengthening defense capabilities and restoring energy infrastructure

President Volodymyr Zelensky held a telephone conversation with French leader Emmanuel Macron.

The head of state announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

"Extremely important and productive conversation with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron. Concrete decisions to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities. Concrete initiatives to restore the destroyed energy infrastructure. Thank you, my friend, for your unwavering support," the message reads.

See more: 6 "Shahed-136" kamikaze drones were shot down at night - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS