Erdogan will hold talks with Zelensky and Putin regarding "grain agreement" in coming days, - Cavusoglu

The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will hold talks with the Presidents of Ukraine and the Russian Federation, Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Volodymyr Putin. The parties will discuss the "grain agreement", which Moscow is trying to derail.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, quoted by "Anadolu".

"In the coming days, the President of Turkey will hold negotiations with his colleagues from Ukraine and the Russian Federation, including regarding the "grain agreement," the media reported, quoting Çavuşoğlu.

See more: Occupiers in Mariupol are massively refusing to pay for lost housing. DOCUMENT