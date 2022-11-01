Military aid that Ukraine received in 2022 is 14% less than Russia’s military budget, - Kyslytsia. INFOGRAPHICS

The total military aid provided to Ukraine by Western allies in 2022 is 41.3 billion euros.

This was announced by the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN, Serhii Kyslytsia, Censor.NET informs.

"Military aid that Ukraine received in 2022 is 14% less than Russia's military budget. This and other information by country, including the % of their own military budget allocated to Ukraine, according to data from the Kiel Institute of the World Economy as of October 2022. We appreciate every hryvnia, pound, dollar and euro," the message reads.

Thus, according to published data, the total military aid from Western partners for 10 months of this year exceeded Ukraine's military budget for 2022 by 7.6 times.

