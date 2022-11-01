At beginning of November, Iran plans to send Russia shipment of more than 200 combat drones, - Defense Intelligence

At the beginning of November, a batch of more than 200 combat drones Shahed-136, Mohajer-6 and Arash-2 is planned to be sent from Iran to the Russian Federation.

This was reported to the Ministry of Education and Culture of the Ministry of Education, Censor.NET informs.

"It is known that the UAVs will be delivered via the Caspian Sea to the port of Astrakhan. The drones will arrive in a disassembled state. In the future, they will be assembled on the territory of the Russian Federation, repainted and applied with Russian markings, in particular "Geran-2", the message says.

Since September 13, when the occupiers first used Iranian kamikaze drones against Ukraine, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have shot down more than 300 such UAVs.

