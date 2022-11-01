Russia plans to place Iranian missiles on northern border of Ukraine. We have no protection against them, - Ihnat
Iranian ballistic missiles, which Russia plans to purchase from Iran, will probably be placed on the northern border of Ukraine.
This was announced by the spokesman of the Air Force Command Yurii Ihnat during a briefing at Media Center Ukraine - Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.
"The range of one missile is 300 km, the other is 700 km. These are ballistic missiles. It is theoretically possible to shoot them down, but in fact it is very difficult to do it with the means we have in our arsenal. We have air defense means, not anti-missile ones." - he said.
