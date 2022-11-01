Resident of Dnipro was sentenced to 5 years behind bars: he passed data on movement of Armed Forces to enemy

The court found a local resident guilty and sentenced him to 5 years in prison for unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement, movement and location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other armed formations.

This was announced by the Office of the General Prosecutor of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"Prosecutors proved in court that the man, using correspondence in the Telegram messenger, transmitted to the administrators of pro-Russian channels in social networks video recordings of the deployment of National Guard units, the movement of the Armed Forces and military equipment on the territory of the city of Dnipro," the report says.

Read more: Russians killed five civilians in Ukraine in one day. INFOGRAPHICS