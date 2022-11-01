12 countries will provide Ukraine with energy equipment to restore energy system, - Kuleba

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues active work with international partners to restore the energy infrastructure of Ukraine, damaged as a result of Russian missile terror.

This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, Censor.NET reports.

"Ukrainian diplomats are in constant contact with partners and are making every effort to ensure that the homes of Ukrainians have light, heat and water. We are bringing in the necessary assistance and equipment to overcome the consequences of Russia's terrorist attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure. We will not allow Russian terror break neither us nor our partners," the minister said.

Kuleba reminded that the Head of State issued the corresponding mandate, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Energy and other authorities and state-owned enterprises compiled and are updating the list of needs. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine updated the relevant requests within the framework of the European Civil Protection Mechanism and the NATO Crisis Response Center. In addition, diplomats process inquiries directly with energy equipment manufacturing companies in France, Germany, Belgium, Sweden, the People's Republic of China and other countries.

"We have already agreed on the supply of equipment from the governments and companies of 12 countries: Israel, Spain, Italy, Lithuania, Germany, North Macedonia, Poland, the Republic of Korea, Slovakia, Slovenia, Finland and France. In total, we are talking about 954 units of energy equipment. The first batches aid is already in Ukraine, the rest is expected in the near future. We continue to work on increasing the range of partners and the amount of support," said the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Among the equipment that Ukraine receives are generators of various types, automatic switches, heat guns and others.