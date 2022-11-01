1,367 bodies of civilians were found in de-occupied territory of Kyiv region

Exhumation works are still ongoing on the territory of Kyiv region. To date, 1,367 bodies of civilians have been discovered.

This was announced by the head of the National Police in the Kyiv region, Andrii Nebytov, during a briefing at Media Center Ukraine - Ukrinform, Censor.NET informs.

"384 Ukrainians remain missing, we do not know their fate, we hope that they are alive, that they have been taken somewhere to the territory of the Russian Federation, maybe imprisoned, but today we do not know where they are, so we continue our police work and call on all citizens , if you know something, someone has disappeared, you cannot contact anyone, be sure to report it to the national police at any branch," said the head of the regional National Police.

Nebytov noted that there are currently 200 unidentified bodies in Kyiv region.

Read more: Seven enemy ships are on combat duty in Black Sea. INFOGRAPHICS