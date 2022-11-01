ENG
In November, we will have more progress in strengthening air defense than in last eight years - Shmyhal

The Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, announced that progress in strengthening air defense in October-November will be greater than in eight years since the beginning of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, announced this while opening the government meeting, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Part of countering Russian plans is strengthening air defense. In October-November, we will make more progress on this issue than in the last eight years. We thank our partners for finally hearing our arguments," Shmyhal said.

He also expressed hope for speeding up the delivery of the promised systems for the protection of all energy facilities of our state.

