Russian occupiers are conducting offensive operations in Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivsk directions, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on November 1.

As Censor.NET informs, this is stated on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The message states: "The two hundred and fifty-first day of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian large-scale invasion continues.

The enemy is trying to keep the temporarily captured territories, concentrates efforts on restraining the actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions. Conducts offensive actions in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivsk directions.

The enemy is shelling units of the Defense Forces along the contact line, carrying out border fortification equipment in separate directions and conducting aerial reconnaissance. It continues to strike critical infrastructure and civilian homes in violation of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of war.

During the day, the enemy launched 4 missiles and 26 air strikes, carried out more than 27 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

Areas of more than 20 settlements were hit by enemy attacks. Among them are Mykilske of the Zaporizhzhia region, Poltava, Kramatorsk, Nikopol and Mykolaiv.

The threat of new strikes and the use of attack drones remains, in particular from the territory of the Republic of Belarus.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly. The Republic of Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Read more: 568 settlements were deoccupied in Kharkiv region

The enemy shelled in other directions:

in the Siversk direction - from mortars and barrel artillery, in the areas of Senkivka and Hai settlements of Chernihiv region, as well as Oleksandrivka and Vovkivka of Sumy region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - from artillery of various types, in the areas of the settlements of Vilkhuvatka, Vovchansk, Kozacha Lopan, Krasne, Milove, Staritsa, Strelecha, Veterynarne and Chuhunivka;

in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions - from mortars, barrel and rocket artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Dvorichna, Kucherivka, Kupiansk, Kislivka, Berestov, Hrekivka, Nevske, Osynov, Terny, as well as Torske;

in the Bakhmut direction - from artillery of various types, in the areas of Zelenopillia, Berestov, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Ivanhrad, Soledar, Spirne, Bilohorivka, Opytne and Yakovlivka settlements;

in the Avdiivka direction - from artillery of various calibers, in the areas of Avdiivka, Mariinka, Vodiane, Paraskovivka, Krasnohorivka, Pervomaiske and Nevelske settlements;

in the Novopavlivsk direction - from mortars, barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Bohoiavlenka, Pavlivka, Velyka Novosilka, Prechystivka, Vuhledar, Vremivka and Neskuchne;

in the Zaporizhzhia region - from the entire range of artillery weapons, in the areas of the settlements of Huliaipilske, Zaliznychne, Dorozhnianka, Stepove, Olhivske, Malynivka, Novodanilivka and Chervone.

Areas of settlements near the contact line were damaged by fire in the South Bug direction. The city of Nikopol was hit by enemy salvo rocket fire.

Read more: Seven enemy ships are on combat duty in Black Sea. INFOGRAPHICS

The occupiers continue to forcibly relocate the civilian population in the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region. The enemy is resorting to intimidation of civilian residents, spreading information about the possible undermining of the Kakhovskaya HPP dam. At the same time, the local population is deprived of means of communication.

The Russian occupation administration of Kherson was moved to the city of Skadovsk.

The occupying command is trying to compensate for the constant loss of personnel in enemy units that take direct part in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine with mobilized servicemen. FSB officers of the Russian Federation carry out so-called "work" with those who refuse to take part in hostilities.

According to updated information, the destruction of the enemy's ammunition depots in the Zaporizhzhia region was confirmed on October 29. In addition, 5 units of military equipment were destroyed as a result of fire damage to the concentration areas of the Russian occupiers. Losses of personnel are up to 30 dead and about 100 wounded.

During the current day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out 22 strikes. 19 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as 3 positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems, were affected. In different directions, our air defense units shot down two Orlan-10 UAVs and six Shahed-136 attack drones.

Units of missile troops and artillery hit two areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, an ammunition warehouse and four other important military objects of the enemy during the day.