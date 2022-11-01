No ship will go through "grain corridor" tomorrow: Ukraine, Turkey and UN have decided to suspend its operation
Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations decided to suspend the "grain corridor" within the Black Sea Grain Initiative on Wednesday, November 2.
This is stated in the statement of the UN representation in the Joint Coordination Center (JCC), published on Tuesday, reports Censor.NET with reference to "European Truth".
"The delegations of Ukraine, Turkey and the UN at the JCC agreed not to plan any movement of vessels within the Black Sea Grain Initiative on November 2," the message states, emphasizing that the suspension is temporary and emergency.
It also states that during Tuesday UN and Turkish inspectors carried out 36 inspections of ships in Ukrainian ports, and reports on them were handed over to the Russian and Ukrainian delegations.
