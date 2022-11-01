US does not see confirmation that Russia received missiles from Iran: but it worries us, - White House

Official Washington continues to be concerned about the possibility of Iranian missile deliveries to Russia to support the Kremlin regime’s war against Ukraine, but the United States is currently unable to confirm the transfer of these missiles to the Russians.

John Kirby, the strategic communications coordinator of the White House National Security Council, made such a statement on Monday during a briefing, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"We continue to be concerned about the potential supply of surface-to-surface missiles to Russia (Iranian). So far we have not seen confirmation of this, but we are concerned," the White House representative said.

According to him, it is obvious that the regime in Tehran is involved in the war on the side of Russia against Ukraine.

Read more: Russian occupiers are conducting offensive operations in Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivsk directions, - General Staff

"Iran continues to support Russia and its efforts to kill Ukrainians. At least we talked about them supplying drones," Kirby noted.

In addition, according to him, Iranian instructors and technical personnel were deployed in Crimea to assist the Russians in the use of UAVs to strike the civilian population and civilian infrastructure of Ukraine.