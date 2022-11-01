FSB officers work with those mobilized into Russian army who refuse to participate in hostilities, - General Staff
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published information on the situation with those mobilized into the Russian army.
As Censor.NET informs, this is stated on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
"The occupation command is trying to compensate for the constant loss of personnel in enemy units that take direct part in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine with mobilized servicemen. FSB officers of the Russian Federation carry out so-called "work" with those who refuse to take part in hostilities." - it is stated in the message.
