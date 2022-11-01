Johnson does not believe Putin will use nuclear weapons in Ukraine: "He will significantly lose Chinese patronage"

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not use tactical nuclear weapons in a war in Ukraine.

It was stated by Boris Johnson in a interview with Sky News, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to "European Truth".

"I don't think he (Putin) will do it, he would be absolutely insane to do it," Johnson said, adding that a nuclear strike in Ukraine would mean "Russia's immediate exit from the club of civilized nations."

The former British Prime Minister also believes that the use of nuclear weapons would be a "complete disaster" for Russia, it would be in a "cryogenic economic freeze", and Putin "would lose much of the global tacit support he has enjoyed so far".

Read more: If Putin doesn’t want nuclear strike, why does he keep talking about it? - Biden

"Many people are willing to give Putin a certain credit of trust. This will not happen as soon as he does something like this. He will also significantly lose the Chinese patronage. And in his own country, I think he would cause an absolutely hysterical reaction," Johnson said.

Speaking about a possible response to a nuclear strike by Russia, he noted that Western countries and NATO "have many options", but added that he considers it "very, very, very, very unlikely that it will come to that (a nuclear strike by Russia)".

The former British Prime Minister stressed his confidence that Ukraine will "absolutely inevitably" win the war with Russia. "We must show strategic patience and continue to support them," he added.