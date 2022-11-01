Air defense systems supply to Ukraine is our priority, - Pentagon

Government of USA, as well as our allies and partners, are exploring possibilities of providing Ukraine with air defense systems as a priority in face of massive missile attacks by Russia.

This was stated on Monday during a briefing at the Pentagon by US Defense Department spokesman Patrick Ryder, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

"With regard to air defense, it continues to be a priority for the U.S. government, for the Department of Defense - to work closely with the Ukrainian side, as well as our allies and partners, to provide them (Ukraine - ed.) with additional air defense capabilities," the representative of the U.S. Department of Defense noted.

He noted that "very soon" the first NASAMS systems will be deployed in Ukraine, and this will be announced by the Ukrainian side. At the same time, Ryder noted, the United States will continue to explore ways to strengthen this support for Ukraine.

At the same time, according to him, the Pentagon and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin personally continue to communicate with allies and partners. The purpose of these talks is to determine what other defense capabilities are available both in defense warehouses and enterprises in these countries that can be immediately delivered to Ukraine.

