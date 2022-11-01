ENG
Ukrainian Armed Forces shoot down 1 helicopter and 1 UAV in Donetsk region - Air Forces

On November 1, one enemy Mi-8 helicopter and one tactical level drone were shot down in Donetsk region.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported on Facebook page of Air Forces Command

The report states: "On November 1, in the Donetsk region, an anti-aircraft missile unit of the "East " Air Command shot down a Russian Mi-8 helicopter and an unmanned tactical aircraft at 9 and 12 o'clock respectively."

