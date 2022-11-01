There is a real threat that we may find ourselves without electricity for up to two weeks, - Head of Kyiv Regional State Administration Kuleba

Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksiy Kuleba does not rule out a complete shutdown of electricity and heating in case of further Russian army attacks on energy infrastructure.

It was stated by Oleksiy Kuleba in interview with Hromadske, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"After October 10, the situation has seriously changed, the Russian army began to deliberately destroy our energy infrastructure, which is critical. We understand that Kyiv region is again becoming an outpost of the Kyiv city. They are striking here directly in order to cut off the power supply in Kyiv itself. A large number of people live here, it is creating a humanitarian crisis, the likes of which the world has not seen for 70 years... We, as the regional military administration, are preparing for any development of events, including the most difficult. People should also prepare and understand that they must have food and water supplies. Mobile phones must be charged," - Kuleba said.

When asked whether there could be a complete power outage, Kuleba answered in the affirmative: "Yes, if the rocket attacks on our energy infrastructure continue and we will not be able to preserve with the help of air defense".

"If there is damage that we can repair in two weeks, it will indicate that we need to hold out for two weeks. If there are other damages, then the repair process may take more time, or, on the contrary, less time," explained the head of the OVA.

He stated that it is difficult to predict the conditions of damage.

"That is, there is a real threat that we may be without electricity for up to two weeks. And we are already preparing for this," Kuleba said.

He also admitted that "rocket attacks on energy infrastructure can lead to the fact that there will be no heating".

"For such a case, there are 750 stationary heating points in the Kyiv region. These points are equipped with appropriate generators, there is food, certain water supplies. That is, these are shelters that will allow you to be warm and safe. The SES also has an infrastructure of mobile heating points," Kuleba said.

When asked whether there may be a situation when people will have to stay without electricity for three months, the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration replied: "We will be able to talk about it when we understand what exactly happened."

After the shelling on October 31 in Kyiv region 400 thousand subscribers were left without electricity. There was an emergency shutdown. According to Kuleba, now in different hromadas there should be scheduled outages by hours, the terms should be approximately the same.

The Head of the OVA also said that he has never heard about the lack of repair equipment at the stations.

"If we talk about transformers, they can be made in Ukraine. There is certain technological equipment that we will have to wait for three months or even more. But this does not mean that it is not available at all. There is nothing unchangeable," Kuleba said.