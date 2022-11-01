Enemy propaganda attacks IT system of AFU situational awareness, - Ministry of Defense

A new wave of information attack on situational awareness system used by Ukrainian Armed Forces has started.

It was reported in Defense Ministry of Ukraine, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Today, Russian propaganda resources have launched a new enemy information and psychological operation (IPSO), spreading information about the alleged hacking of the situational awareness system used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It is no coincidence that the enemy has launched this IPSO right now, as a recently updated version of this system was successfully presented at the annual NATO Tide Sprint conference of experts and developers," the statement reads.

In order to discredit the system, the enemy began to attack the system and spread information about the alleged hacking and access to its data through a network of propaganda resources.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reports that the system is working stably, the data in it is reliably protected, no unauthorized intrusions have been recorded.

"Defense Ministry of Ukraine is aware that information systems and tools used by our defenders are a strategic target for the enemy, as well as critical or energy infrastructure of the country. At the same time, the Defense Ministry states that this IPSO of the enemy is a failure," the statement reads.

