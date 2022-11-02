Ukrainian defenders repelled attacks by occupiers in areas of 12 settlements in Luhansk and Donetsk regions, - General Staff

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces have repelled attacks by occupiers in the areas of 3 settlements in the Luhansk region and 9 in the Donetsk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on November 2 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the two hundred and fifty-second day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the large-scale Russian invasion began.

The enemy is trying to keep the temporarily captured territories, concentrates efforts on restraining the actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions. Conducts offensive actions in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka directions.

Over the past 24 hours, units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Makiivka, Nevske, and Bilohorivka settlements of the Luhansk region and Verkhnyokamyanske, Spirne, Bakhmut, Mayorsk, Pervomaiske, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, Pavlivka and Prechistivka of the Donetsk region.

The enemy is shelling units of the Defense Forces along the contact line, carrying out border fortification equipment in separate directions and conducting aerial reconnaissance. It continues to strike critical infrastructure and civilian homes in violation of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of war.

Over the past day, the enemy launched 7 missiles and 47 air strikes, launched more than 90 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

Areas of more than 25 settlements were hit by enemy attacks. Among them are Kramatorsk, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Mykilske in the Zaporizhzhia region, and Pavlivka in the Donetsk region.

The threat of new strikes and the use of attack UAVs, in particular, from the territory of the Republic of Belarus remains.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation remains without significant changes. The Republic of Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

The enemy shelled in other directions:

in the Siversk direction - from mortars and barrel artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Hai and Senkivka in the Chernihiv region and Mefedivka, Vovkivka, Zarutske, Myropillya, Hirka, Yunakivka, Zapsillia and Oleksandrivka in the Sumy region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - from mortars, barrel, and rocket artillery, in the areas of Hlyboke, Kamianka, Vilkhuvatka, Neskuchne, Vovchansk, Kozacha Lopan, Milove, Staritsa, Strilecha, Veterynarne, Udy and Chuhunivka settlements;

in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions - from mortars, barrels, and rocket artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Dvorichna, Kupiansk, Kucherivka, Kyslivka, Berestove, Dvorichne, Grekivka, Zarichne, Ivanivka, Kotliarivka, Makiivka, Nadia, Nevske, Yampolivka, and Terny;

in the Bakhmut direction - from tanks and artillery of various types, in the areas of the settlements of Spirne, Bilohorivka, Rozdolivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Ivanhrad, Opytne, Zelenopillia, and Mayorsk;

in the Avdiivka direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of Avdiivka, Mariinka, Vodiane, Paraskoviivka, Kamianka, Krasnohorivka, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Netaylove, and Novomykhailivka settlements;

in the Novopavlivka direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of Bohoiavlenka, Pavlivka, Velyka Novosilka, Prechistivka, Vuhledar, Novomayorske, Vremivka, Neskuchne, and Paraskoviivka settlements;

in the Zaporizhzhia direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Huliaypole, Huliaypilske, Mali Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Orihiv, Pavlivka, Zaliznychne, Dorozhnianka, Stepove, Olhivske, Malynivka, Novodanilivka, and Chervone.

More than 18 settlements along the contact line were hit by fire in the South Buh direction. The city of Nikopol and the village of Illinka in the Dnipropetrovsk region were hit by shelling from enemy rocket launchers.

The forced so-called "evacuation" of civilians from settlements in the temporarily captured territories of the Kherson region continues. In particular, the occupiers are taking people away by bus from the settlement of Velyka Lepetikha. Departure by private transport is prohibited.

The movement of archival documents from the administrative buildings of Kherson by the Russian occupiers was noted.

According to the updated information, enemy losses were confirmed in the area of the Muzykivka settlement of the Kherson region on October 29. Thus, as a result of fire damage, the anti-aircraft missile-gun complex "Pantsir-S1" was destroyed, and up to ten units of other military equipment of the enemy were damaged. On October 30, 12 invaders were destroyed in the area of Snihurivka, Mykolaiv region.

According to available information, the enemy deployed an additional hospital in the area of Zavitne Bazhannia settlement of the Donetsk region, which is currently full of wounded servicemen of the occupation forces.

Despite the official end of mobilization on the territory of the Russian Federation, summonses continue to be sent to men of conscription age.

The aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine made 33 strikes on the enemy last day. 26 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as 7 positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems, were hit.

During the past day, Ukrainian soldiers shot down a helicopter, 2 "Orlan-10" type UAVs, 6 "Shahed-136" strike UAVs, and 2 "Kub" type UAVs.

Over the past 24 hours, units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces have hit 4 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, 3 ammunition warehouses, and 6 other important military objects of the enemy.