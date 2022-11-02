Turkey voiced demands of Russian Federation for restoration of grain agreement

Moscow wants to ensure its own export of grain and fertilizers.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, whose country helped broker the July 22 deal with the United Nations to ease the global food crisis, said Ankara was confident an agreement would be reached to extend it.

"Russia has certain security requirements after the recent attack on its ships," Cavusoglu said.

Moscow is also concerned about its fertilizer and grain exports, he added.

These goods are not on the sanctions list, "but the ships carrying them are still unable to dock," the minister said, echoing comments by Russian officials.

"They still cannot get insurance, and payments are not made. That's why ships of many countries avoid transporting these cargoes," Cavusoglu said.

It will be recalled that after the attack on the ships of the Black Sea Fleet in occupied Sevastopol, Russia announced the suspension of its participation in the grain initiative. After that, the UN said that the agreement still remains valid and the organization's inspectors will continue to inspect the ships.