Ukraine has not built security system for 30 years. This is biggest mistake, - Zelensky

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, considers the failure to build a strong security system to be the biggest mistake of Ukrainian politics over the past 30 years.

"We in Ukraine have not built a strong security system for 30 years, because we did not expect such aggressive steps from them. This was the biggest mistake of our country, of Ukrainian politics," he said in an interview with Czech television published on Wednesday, Censor.NET reports.

Noting that several leaders are "pushing" Ukraine to negotiate with Russia, Zelensky said: "I don't need to be pushed into negotiations, I don't want a repetition of these mistakes. I think one war is enough for Ukraine in this century."

Answering questions about possible compromises, Zelensky answered: "They should take steps back, retreat. They can wait for us to de-occupy our territories. We will lose a lot of people and they will lose a lot of people. This is a tragedy. And they can retreat beyond our borders, including Crimea. And then they can say - let's look for... not a compromise, some solution, how to live in the next 100 years."

At the same time, the president is sure that "if they don't want to give up Donbas and Crimea, it means that the war will not end. Because we have an example of such a frozen conflict. They will remain, and we will say that these are our territories, and they will say that they are theirs. Each side will wait to start de-occupying them. It's not about peace, it's not about ending the war."

Answering the question of what he will do after the victory, Zelensky said: "After the victory, I will go to the Crimea. I want to see the sea. It will not be in winter, what to do on the sea in winter?"

