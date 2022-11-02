Shoigu decided that number of NATO troops on border with Russian Federation increased by 2,5 times

The Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Serhiy Shoigu stated that the number of NATO troops on the border with Russia has increased by 2.5 times and is more than 30,000 people.

Shoigu said this at a meeting of the joint board of the military departments of Russia and Belarus, Censor.NET reports with reference to the Russian mass media.

"In Eastern and Central Europe, as well as in the Baltic states, the formation of the armed forces of non-regional NATO states has been deployed.

New multinational battalion tactical groups are being created in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia. The number of the group has increased 2.5 times since February 2022 and is more than 30,000 people, and it may increase even more shortly," Shoigu said.

Read more: Turkish Defense Minister Akar - Shoigu: "The "grain deal" should be separated from conflict situations. We expect reconsideration of the decision to withdraw from it"

In his opinion, NATO is going to create a full-scale system of collective defense near the borders of the Russian Federation.