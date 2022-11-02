Enemy is conducting offensive actions in Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivsk directions, - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on November 2, 2022.

"Glory to Ukraine! It has been 252 days of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian large-scale invasion. The enemy is trying to hold the temporarily captured territories and is concentrating its efforts on restraining the actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions. It is conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavliv directions. The enemy is shelling units of the Defense Forces along the contact line, carries out border fortification equipment in certain directions, and conducts aerial reconnaissance. Continues to strike critical infrastructure and civilian housing, violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, laws, and customs of war.

During the current day, the enemy launched 1 missile and 12 air strikes, carried out more than 25 attacks from rocket salvo systems. At night, the enemy again attacked Ukrainian infrastructure facilities with missiles, and Iranian Shahed-136 attack UAVs in the areas of more than 15 settlements. Among them are Kremenchuk in the Poltava region, Vugledar and Vodyane in the Donetsk region, and the city of Smila in the Cherkasy region.

In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the situation remains without significant changes. The Republic of Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. The threat of new strikes and the use of attack UAVs from the territory of the Republic of Belarus remains.

The enemy shelled in other directions:

in the Siversk direction - from mortars and barrel artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Hai and Senkivka, Chernihiv region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - from mortars, barrel,s and rocket artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Hatishche, Hlyboka, Dvorichne, Kozacha Lopan, and Krasne;

in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions - from mortars, barrel, and rocket artillery, in the areas of Berestove, Hrekivka, Zarichne, Nadiya, and Nevske settlements;

in the Bakhmut direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Bilohorivka, Ivanhrad, Mayorsk, Rozdolivka, Opytne, and Soledar;

in the Avdiivka direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of Avdiivka, Vodiane, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Nevelske, Novomykhailivka, and Pervomaiske settlements;

in the Novopavlivsk direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of Velyka Novosilka, Vremivka, Vuhledar, Mykilske, Pavlivka, and Prechistivka;

in the Zaporizhzhia direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Bilohiria, Huliaipole, Kamianske, Mala Tokmachka, Novopil, Novosilka, Orihiv, and Shcherbaky.

More than 15 settlements along the contact line were hit by fire in the South Bug direction.

The so-called "evacuation" of local residents from the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region continues. As a feature, the evacuation of the civilian population from certain settlements of the left-bank part of the Kherson region was noted. According to the available information, since October 31 of the current year, the removal of collaborators with their families, medical personnel and equipment from the central district hospital has started from the settlement of Hornostaivka. The occupying authorities gave local residents of Nova Zburyivka 3 days to independently leave the occupied territory, or to the territory of the Russian Federation. The population is warned that "evacuation" will be mandatory from November 5.

On October 27 of this year, the occupying authorities began an "audit" of industrial solar power generation facilities. According to the results of the work, the occupiers threaten to confiscate and take away the equipment of enterprises whose owners are in the territory controlled by the Ukrainian authorities and refuse to return to the temporarily occupied territory.

According to detailed information, as a result of the successful actions of units of the Defense Forces in the Zaporizhzhia region, the occupiers delivered about a hundred seriously wounded to hospitals in the cities of Tokmak and Melitopol in the previous days. In connection with the periodic deaths of collaborators and refusal to fulfill their duties, the enemy is holding contests to fill vacant positions in the bodies of the occupation authorities in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Aviation of the Defense Forces of the current day struck the enemy 20 times. Areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft defenses, were affected. Units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 3 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, an ammunition warehouse and 3 other important military objects of the enemy during the day.

- says the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.