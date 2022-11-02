Information about possible offensive of occupiers on Sumy region is not true, - RMA

The head of the Sumy RMA, Dmytro Zhivytsky, denied the information about the possible offensive of the occupiers on the Sumy region.

He announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Information is spreading on social networks about a possible attack of the enemy on the Sumy region. But it is NOT TRUE! According to the information of the command of the Sumy OTG, the situation is stable and under control. The enemy is carrying out provocative shelling - the defenders are giving a worthy response to such actions. Currently, there are signs of the formation of military units or groups not detected in our direction!" - he emphasized.

Also, according to Zhyvytsky, there is a warning from the military that training will be held from 00:00 on November 3, 2022.

"Perhaps, you will observe a more intense movement of military equipment, a greater number of personnel with weapons on the streets of populated areas. These are planned measures, not a cause for concern!" - added the head of the regional administration.

