We cannot compromise with Putin and look for some "dirty" deal with him, it will only push him to further aggression - Johnson

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Western leaders against trying to induce Ukraine to sign a peace agreement on unfavorable terms with Russia.

"I think the danger is that we will try to compromise and find some kind of a deal, some kind of a dirty deal with Putin, try to encourage Ukrainians to trade a part of their territory, which will only encourage Putin to further aggression," Johnson said.

According to him, compromises on Putin's terms are impossible, especially because by supporting Ukraine, Western countries for the first time in a long time proved their commitment to the values of freedom and democracy.

"The reward for firmness and continued support of Ukraine is absolutely huge, because for the first time in decades we have shown that we really believe in democracy and freedom, and that we are really ready to support these values in Europe. So the Ukrainian victory can be an absolutely turning point for the world," the former British Prime Minister concluded.

