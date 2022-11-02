Coordinator of "Great Construction" Holyk is Head of Dnipro Regional State Administration Reznichenko’s "liaison" with OP in matters of "great reconstruction" coordination - Mass Media

Company of Dnipro Regional State Administration Chairman Valentyn Reznichenko rents an office in business center co-owned by Yuriy Holyk.

It was reported by journalist of "Schemes" Natalia Sedletska, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Yuriy Holyk. In the media, he is usually called the "curator" of the "Great Construction". He describes himself as a "consultant" of the presidential project. Now he is also integrated into the processes of rebuilding the infrastructure of Ukraine.

So, Holyk and Reznichenko are old associates. They crossed paths back in the 2000s, when Reznichenko was the vice president of Lozhkin's UMH media holding, and Yuriy Holyk headed the holding's advertising department in the Luhansk region, then transferred to the head office.

In addition to a long joint career path, some formal ties between Reznichenko and Holyk can still be traced today. For example, Reznichenko's company rents an office in Dnipro in a business center co-owned by Holyk. Or another interesting detail: both Holyk's mother and Reznichenko's mother are registered as individual entrepreneurs, indicating in the state register... the same mobile phone number," she said.

The investigation of "Schemes" stated that Holyk is a connection that "makes the head of Dnipropetrovs'k region much closer to the President's Office in matters of 'great reconstruction' coordination than any other head of another region of Ukraine".

According to Sedletska, the revealed facts of the connection between the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional State Administration and the largest contractor of road works in this region were set out by "Schemes" in requests addressed to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy (who appointed Reznichenko), as well as to the deputy head of the Presidential Administration Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

"We also asked why Yuriy Holyk, a person without an official position (and therefore not responsible as a civil servant), has access to high offices and is involved in the processes of governing the state - in particular, rebuilding its infrastructure. Currently, the President's Office, referring to the war, informed our editorial office about the "impossibility of providing information" and the "need to postpone consideration of the request" until the end of martial law," the journalist concluded.

Earlier, journalists of "Schemes" published an investigation, which stated the fact of receiving UAH 1.5 billion for road repairs in the region by the girlfriend of the Dnipro Regional State Administration Head Riznichenko.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office opened a case after a journalistic investigation about the Dnipro Regional State Administration head Reznichenko.

