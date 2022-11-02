Rashists are shelling Kharkiv: Three hits recorded in Kyiv district (updated)

Russian invaders are shelling Kharkiv.

It was reported by Head of the OVA Oleg Syniehubov, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"The occupiers are striking Kharkiv. Stay in hiding!", - it is said in the message.

Later, Mayor Igor Terekhov reported three hits in the Kyiv district of the city.

"Preliminary attack on an administrative non-residential building. There is no information about the wounded or dead," he added.

