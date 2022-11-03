Beijing’s clear words to Moscow are important for UN Charter and its principles - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hopes that China will find "clear words" for Russia in connection with its war against Ukraine and threats to use nuclear weapons.

As informs Cenaor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform, he wrote about this in his article for Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung before his visit to China on November 3-5.

"Russia's war against Ukraine blatantly calls into question the international order of peace and security," Scholz said.

He noted that Russia has even resorted to threats of using nuclear weapons, thus "threatening to cross a red line that will affect all of humanity."

"Earlier this year, in a statement with other permanent members of the UN Security Council, China clearly positioned itself against the use or even threat of use of nuclear weapons. As a permanent member of the Security Council, China has a special responsibility. Beijing's clear words to Moscow are important for the UN Charter and its principles," the Head of the German Government noted.

According to him, such principles include, in particular, "the preservation of the territorial integrity of all states".

Read more: British Prime Minister Sunak and German Chancellor Scholz agreed to continue to put pressure on Russian Federation and guarantee Europe’s energy security