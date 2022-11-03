Explosions rang out in Melitopol in morning. According to preliminary data, one of main personnel headquarters of occupiers was hit, - Fedorov. MAP

Today, at 05:00 a.m., it was very loud in the southern part of Melitopol.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram of Mayor Ivan Fedorov.

"Bavovna instead of an alarm clock for the occupiers of Melitopol.

Today at 05:00 a.m. it was very loud in the southern part of the city.

According to preliminary data, a part of the Refma factory captured by the Rashists was destroyed, where one of the main headquarters of the occupying staff was located.

We are counting the number of eliminated Ruscists," he wrote.

