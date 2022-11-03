US tried to prevent full-scale invasion of Russian Federation, but Putin decided otherwise, - US Assistant Secretary of State, Dawnfried

The United States released intelligence about Russia’s preparations for a full-scale invasion and negotiated with Putin about "security guarantees" for the Russian Federation. But it didn’t help.

Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried told about this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"I was in the administration at the time, and I would say that we did several things to try to prevent this war. As you know, around mid-October, our intelligence was showing that President Putin was creating opportunities for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. So one thing we did was shine a light on it," Donfried said.

She emphasized that the US shared as much intelligence as possible with allies and partners in preparation for a Russian invasion.

"And we also hoped that this could change Putin's plans. We were also sensitive to diplomatic interaction with Russia. I personally represented the USA in Moscow last December, when we were provided with drafts of these treaties (on "security guarantees" for the Russian Federation, - ed.). One was along the lines of the USA-Russia, the other - Russia-NATO. And we took it seriously and engaged in diplomacy around these draft treaties. In January, the Russians requested written answers, which we provided," Donfried recalls.

However, as the US assistant secretary of state emphasizes, despite these efforts, Putin decided to launch a full-scale and brutal invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

"One man decided to invade Ukraine on February 24. And we could look back and regret not doing one or the other, but I think we need to make it clear: Vladimir Putin made that decision on February 24, and he's the only man on this planet that can decide to end this war today. So, I hold him responsible for starting the war, and I hold him responsible for ending this brutal war," Donfried emphasized.