2,379 war crimes have been registered since beginning of de-occupation of Kharkiv region

Investigators of the National Police continue to register war crimes committed by the Russian military during the occupation of the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the Communications Department of the State Police of the Kharkiv Region, Censor.NET informs

"Investigators of the National Police of Ukraine registered 2,379 war crimes (in particular, 63 in the past day) committed by invaders during the occupation. Of these criminal proceedings, the vast majority (2,093) were registered under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Another 243 criminal proceedings have been initiated under Article 111-1 (collaborative activity) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the message says.

In the liberated territories of the Kharkiv region, the explosives service of the National Police continues surveying and demining populated areas.

"Employees of the explosives service of the National Police of Ukraine have examined the territory with a total area of ​​about 1,789.2 hectares since the beginning of the de-occupation measures. 25,035 explosive items were recovered, 3,250 were destroyed," the police reported.

