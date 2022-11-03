MFA denied Putin’s statement about "guarantees" from Ukraine as part of grain agreement

Ukraine did not undertake any new obligations within the framework of the grain agreement. Russia returned to the agreement thanks to the diplomacy of the UN Secretary General and the President of Turkey.

Oleh Nikolenko, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, writes about this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Vladimir Putin stated that Russia decided to unblock the grain agreement after Ukraine provided "guarantees" that the grain corridor would not be used for military purposes. Ukraine did not use and did not plan to use the grain corridor for military purposes. The Ukrainian side strictly adheres to the provisions of the grain agreement," Nikolenko noted. .

He recalled that within the framework of this agreement, the parties undertook to guarantee a safe and reliable environment for the functioning of the grain corridor. Ukraine has never endangered the grain route.

"Our state did not take any new obligations that would go beyond the existing ones in the grain agreement," Nikolenko said.

Moscow returned to the grain deal thanks to active diplomacy by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the spokesman added.

"In coordination with Ukraine, they found words that Putin understood. It was a position of strength, not a concession. Russia's return to fulfilling its obligations under the grain initiative clearly illustrates the effective formula: strong position + decisive action = result," he added Nikolenko.

