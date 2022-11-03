Kremlin is in stage of losing control, power is passing into hands of criminal-terrorist group, - Danilov

Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the NSDC, said that power in the Russian Federation is passing into the hands of a criminal-terrorist group.

He announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"The Kremlin is in the stage of losing control. Power in the Russian Federation is rapidly passing into the hands of a criminal-terrorist group, power functions are delegated to Kadyrov's punitive squads and Prigozhin prisons. The Russian Federation has turned into a typical failed state. Next is destabilization, dismantling, deputization," he emphasized.

