Since February 24, Russian Federation has lost twice as many planes as USSR lost in 10 years in Afghanistan, this war will cause destruction of Russia, - Zaluzhny

The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhny said that since February 24, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed twice as many Russian aircraft than the USSR lost in the 10-year war in Afghanistan.

Zaluzhny announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"During the full-scale aggression, the defenders of Ukraine destroyed twice as many Russian aircraft as were lost by the Soviet Union during the 10-year war in Afghanistan - 278 Russian aircraft in Ukraine against 118 Soviet aircraft in Afghanistan. This war is the same shame for the Russian Federation and will cause it destruction!" - he emphasized.

