Erdogan said that Scholz had changed his position on Putin. German government denied it (updated)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz now has a completely different position on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

This was announced by the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Censor.NET informs with reference to UNIAN.

According to him, the Chancellor of Germany emphasized the importance of dialogue.

"High diplomacy is of crucial importance for solving problems. Even German Chancellor Scholz had a completely different position towards Putin a month ago and has now changed it towards Russia, noting the importance of dialogue," the Turkish leader said.

At the same time, the German government denied the statements of the Turkish president, DW points out.

"In a conversation (with Erdoğan on November 2. - Ed.), the chancellor repeated his position that it is the Russian president who must end this brutal war, withdraw Russian troops from Ukraine and start peace negotiations with Kyiv," - said a representative of the German government.