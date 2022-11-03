ENG
Russian military left checkpoints in Chornobayivka and several other settlements in Kherson region

The invaders left roadblocks in Chornobaivka, Stepanivka, and Bilozerka. A decrease in the number of Russian military personnel is observed in Kherson.

This was reported by the mayor of Oleshok Yevhen Ryschuk, Censor.NET informs.

"Local residents from the right-bank part of the Kherson region report that Russian troops have left checkpoints in the settlements of Chornobaivka, Stepanivka, and Bilozerka. In the city of Kherson itself, the number of troops has visually decreased," Ryschuk wrote.

