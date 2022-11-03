There are no anti-Ukrainian sentiments in army of Belarus. Attack is unlikely, - Tykhanovskaya

The leader of the Belarusian opposition, Svitlana Tykhanovskaya, believes that there are no anti-Ukrainian sentiments in the army of Belarus, and Oleksandr Lukashenko, who seized power in Belarus, knows this, so an attack on Ukraine is unlikely.

She said this in an interview with Ukrainian Truth, Censor.NET reports.

"Already then (in February. - Ed.) it was clear that there are no anti-Ukrainian sentiments in the Belarusian army. Belarusian soldiers are not motivated to go fight against Ukrainians.

Moreover, they perfectly understood that they were not experienced in military operations, they would be used as cannon fodder. And Lukashenko understood these sentiments in the army. Nowadays, it is extremely unlikely that such an order can be issued. Although under pressure, of course, Lukashenko can do it," Tykhanovska said.

In her opinion, even if the order is given, the Belarusians will not fight, but will immediately surrender or flee.

At the same time, Tykhanovska believes that Lukashenko's regime has already officially entered the war with Ukraine. However, the introduction of Belarusian troops into the territory of Ukraine was more likely in February than now.

She emphasized that it is important for Russia that Ukrainians treat Belarusians with the same hatred as Russians. Tykhanovskaya emphasized that Russia creates the image of an "external enemy" in the face of Ukraine, while Lukashenko looks like a "savior".