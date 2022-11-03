In occupied territories, cases of disappearance of people have increased, ruscists are hunting men of conscription age, - Ministry of Defense

In the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk regions, pressure on the local population continues and the number of cases of local disappearances has increased.

This was stated by the representative of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Oleksandr Motuzianyk, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"In the temporarily occupied territories, additional anti-Ukrainian so-called filtering measures are being carried out. Local residents are being forced to carry out heavy fortification work at the forward positions of the occupiers. There has been an increase in the number of cases of disappearance of local residents, as well as raids and hunting of men of draft age, who are forcibly transported to the Military Committees to ensure the implementation of mobilization plans for the TOT," he said.

Also, according to Motuzyanyk, the removal of material and historical values ​​from the occupied territories by the occupiers is observed.

In addition, Russian propaganda, with the aim of reducing panic in society, intensified the spread of false and distorted information that with the introduction of martial law, the leadership of the Russian Federation will supposedly increase the amount of humanitarian aid to the local population.

Motuzyanik addressed the residents of the temporarily occupied territories: "We remember each and every one of you and will definitely return with victory."