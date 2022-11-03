Hromov on possible Russian attack on Kyiv: Armed Forces will try to overtake enemy

The Ukrainian military is doing everything possible to resist a possible repeated attack by the Russians on Kyiv. Defensive lines are being built not only within Kyiv, but also in all directions where the threat remains real.

Oleksiy Hromov, deputy chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this at a briefing, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Defensive positions are created not only within the boundaries of Kyiv. Defensive positions are created in those cities from where we sense the enemy's efforts to worsen the situation," he said.

Speaking about the notification of the population about the enemy's offensive, Hromov stated that, of course, this will not be a secret for anyone.

"But we will make efforts to outpace the enemy in his attempt to seize our territories. This does not mean that we will conduct combat operations on the territory of the Republic of Belarus or on another territory. This is primarily a stable defense of our borders," the representative of the General Staff of the Armed Forces emphasized.