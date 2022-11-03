Disappearance of flag of Russian Federation from building of Kherson Regional State Administration may be provocation, - OC "South"

Occupiers can prepare provocations in Kherson and the region. That is why the Russian flag could disappear from the building of the Kherson State Administration.

Nataliya Humeniuk, head of the joint coordination press center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, said this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

She warned that the Russian military in Kherson is preparing for the offensive of the Armed Forces, therefore they are planning provocations. In particular, the occupiers change into civilian clothes.

Humeniuk noted that the disappearance of the Russian tricolor from the building of the Kherson Regional State Administration may also be part of the Russians' plan.

"These are certain provocations in order to create the impression that the settlements have been abandoned, that it is safe to enter them. But given the fact that they were preparing for street battles, and how they are positioning their units, we are aware of the planned tactics of action. There is no need to rush to rejoice, one must understand that a hybrid war involves such information leaks and attacks," the spokeswoman explained.

Humeniuk added that similar provocations had already taken place in Kherson. The occupiers tried to create the impression that allegedly Ukrainian troops were firing on the civilian population.

We will remind, today a photo of the building of the Kherson Regional State Administration, from which the Russian flag disappeared, appeared on the network.